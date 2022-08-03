Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 51,020 Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,020 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZINGU. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZINGU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

