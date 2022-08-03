Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 53,934 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMKR. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 514,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

