Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

