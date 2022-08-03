Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000.
Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.
About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I
Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I (HLAHU)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.