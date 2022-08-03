Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

