Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $193.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.