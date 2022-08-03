Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

LAAA stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

