Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

