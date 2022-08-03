Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.76, but opened at $113.50. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $114.77, with a volume of 11,444 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.