Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.76, but opened at $113.50. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $114.77, with a volume of 11,444 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

