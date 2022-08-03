ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $42.25. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 64,615 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,238 shares of company stock worth $10,598,256 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

