ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $42.25. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 64,615 shares.
The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
