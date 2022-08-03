ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $42.25. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 64,615 shares.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,238 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,256 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.