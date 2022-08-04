1,092 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $158.02 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08.

