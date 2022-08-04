129,695 Shares in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Satellogic Trading Up 28.9 %

Shares of SATLW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Satellogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.