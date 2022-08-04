129,695 Shares in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Satellogic Trading Up 28.9 %
Shares of SATLW opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Satellogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.
Satellogic Company Profile
