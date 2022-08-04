1,640 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,736,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73.

