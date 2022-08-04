18,859 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

VGM opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

