2,156 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

EQR opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

