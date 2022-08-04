2,725 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RWL stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.