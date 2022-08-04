29,718 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,650 shares of company stock worth $139,633 over the last ninety days. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

