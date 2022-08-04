3,688 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

