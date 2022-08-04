3,934 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

