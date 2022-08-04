5,139 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

