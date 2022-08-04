9,117 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

STWD opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.