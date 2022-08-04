Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $909.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

