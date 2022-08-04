abrdn plc Decreases Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 170,947 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,344,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 680,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.