abrdn plc Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

