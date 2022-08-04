abrdn plc Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,169,255 shares of company stock worth $46,842,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $27.10 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

