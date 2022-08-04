abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.