Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,936 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 143,503 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,645 shares of company stock worth $7,932,346. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eXp World Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.