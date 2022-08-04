Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 80,702 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Down 3.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

