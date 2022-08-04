Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,249 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

