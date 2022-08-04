Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

MPWR stock opened at $526.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

