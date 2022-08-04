Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 31,723 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

