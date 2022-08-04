Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.38 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

