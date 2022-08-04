Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

