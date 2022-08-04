Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

