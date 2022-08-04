Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $309.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.