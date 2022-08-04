Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.45 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.