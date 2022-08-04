Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FTXO stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

