Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

