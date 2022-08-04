Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

