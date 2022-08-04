Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 10.92% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

