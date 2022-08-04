Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

