Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

