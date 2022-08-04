Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,320 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 580,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

