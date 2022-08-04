Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

IPG opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

