Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,570,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

