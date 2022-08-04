Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 133,531 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 773.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.98% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

