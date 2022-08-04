Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,823.54.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,585.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,347.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,429.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.