Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.63% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 66,990 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

