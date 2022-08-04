Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Western Union worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 48.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Western Union by 332.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Western Union by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

